LABS Group Trading Down 16.7% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $10,034.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

