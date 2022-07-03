Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 482 ($5.91) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 782 ($9.59). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.44) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 584.71 ($7.17).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 702 ($8.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 444.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.42 million and a PE ratio of -18.58.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($61,273.22).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

