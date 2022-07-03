Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,583 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 790.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.19 and its 200 day moving average is $396.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

