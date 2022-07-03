Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,365,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.