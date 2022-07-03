Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

