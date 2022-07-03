Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

