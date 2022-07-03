Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Globe Life worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $100.34 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.