Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

