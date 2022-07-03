Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 153,341 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,341 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

