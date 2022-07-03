Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

