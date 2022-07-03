Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

