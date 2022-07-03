LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.94. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.