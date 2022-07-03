Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Orange makes up 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Orange by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

