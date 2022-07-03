Lido DAO Token Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

