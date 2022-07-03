LikeCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,094.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $2,094.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,655,219 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

