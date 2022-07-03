Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 57.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

