Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $8.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00762660 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,951.54 or 0.99329960 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,787,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.