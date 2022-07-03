Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00791607 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,083.63 or 0.99322055 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,831,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

