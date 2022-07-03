LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SCD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,516. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 931,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

