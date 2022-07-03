L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) & Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) Financial Comparison

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares L’Oréal and Haier Electronics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and Haier Electronics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $38.20 billion 4.85 $5.44 billion N/A N/A Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Electronics Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for L’Oréal and Haier Electronics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 3 4 0 2.38 Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

L’Oréal presently has a consensus target price of $380.88, suggesting a potential upside of 450.08%. Given L’Oréal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Dividends

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Haier Electronics Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Oréal Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 21, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

