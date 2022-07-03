Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $263.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

