Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MGYR remained flat at $$11.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.20. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 21.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

