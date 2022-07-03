Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 4,630 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. 883,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,283. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

