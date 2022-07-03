Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 5,968 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

