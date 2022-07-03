Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. 6,131,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

