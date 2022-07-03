Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,705,000.

SCHD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 2,921,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,007. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

