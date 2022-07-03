Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 497 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. 2,679,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.