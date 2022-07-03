Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,603. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.