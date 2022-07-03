MAP Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.55 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $58,294.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

