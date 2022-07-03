Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

