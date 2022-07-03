Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.