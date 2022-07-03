Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,374. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

