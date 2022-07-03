Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.