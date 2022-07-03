Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

