Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mayar Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 11.0% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.