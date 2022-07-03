Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lessened by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $83.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

