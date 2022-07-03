Merculet Market Cap Hits $264,492.04 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $264,492.04 and approximately $75,290.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

