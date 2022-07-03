Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Shares of Mexco Energy stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,276. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.