MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $292,260.69 and $40.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001807 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00117064 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

