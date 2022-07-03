MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168,855.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $168,855.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.23 or 0.05580863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00263950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00548362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

