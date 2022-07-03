Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,623,400 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 2,515,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,014.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

