Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.
