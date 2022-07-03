Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.32. 5,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,327. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

