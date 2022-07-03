Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Down 39.0% in June

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 22,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,177. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.79. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
