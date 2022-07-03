Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.68 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and $8.32 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00059863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00165648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.00697112 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00086290 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016320 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,386,610 coins and its circulating supply is 4,810,218 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

