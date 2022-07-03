Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.38 ($6.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.27. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

