Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,354. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

