Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.