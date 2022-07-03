Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

IVZ stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,081,652 shares of company stock worth $19,243,702 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

