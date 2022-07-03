Morgan Stanley Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $45.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.