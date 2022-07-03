Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $483,171,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.