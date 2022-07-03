Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

